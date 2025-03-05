All Prepared

Previous
With Tropical Cyclone Alfred on our doorstep, I've done everything possible to be prepared for it.

So, I connected my DVD player to watch what I can until it actually does get bad enough where we lose power.
5th March 2025

Lynda Parker

