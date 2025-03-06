Previous
Exercise Door by mozette
Exercise Door

I've been keeping print-outs of exercise programs and attaching them to the back of my car port door to do in the mornings.

I'll start them tomorrow morning... if Tropical Cyclone Alfred doesn't interrupt my routine first.
6th March 2025

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
