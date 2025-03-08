Sign up
Previous
Photo 5542
Mousetrap
Yep, I've got a mouse.
Yesterday, I had to construct a trap of my own - which failed.
Today, I went to Bunnings and bought 2 newfangled traps, 2 old-fashioned traps, and bait in satchels. In every way, I'm either testing his wits, his neck strength or his sense of smell.
But he can't stay.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Tags
mouse
,
my_place
,
🐁
,
🪤
