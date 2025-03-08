Previous
Mousetrap by mozette
Mousetrap

Yep, I've got a mouse.

Yesterday, I had to construct a trap of my own - which failed.

Today, I went to Bunnings and bought 2 newfangled traps, 2 old-fashioned traps, and bait in satchels. In every way, I'm either testing his wits, his neck strength or his sense of smell.

But he can't stay.
