Sheltering

Tropical Cyclone Alfred has finally made landfall. And it's been destructive as a category one, in winds and rain.



For the past 48 hours, it's been pouring rain... I lost power yesterday until a bit after midnight last night. Today, I got right into the cleaning: vacuumming, laundry, and scrubbing the stove... and trying to outsmart the mouse.



I haven't seen him since yesterday afternoon... dunno where he is. The ratsac satchets may have gotten him.