During the Blackout by mozette
During the Blackout

I lost power for about 15 hours. So I made a list of things to get done... and they were good things to get done.

The daytime wasn't bad, but that night was quiet, and it was awfully boring. So I pulled out my Grandpa's typewriter and started a story I've been thinking about.

Seeing James Dean's car is a mystery and a curse, I've thought to see if I can write about it's mystery in the modern day... not like Christine, but it is... kinda.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
Photo Details

