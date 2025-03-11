During the Blackout

I lost power for about 15 hours. So I made a list of things to get done... and they were good things to get done.



The daytime wasn't bad, but that night was quiet, and it was awfully boring. So I pulled out my Grandpa's typewriter and started a story I've been thinking about.



Seeing James Dean's car is a mystery and a curse, I've thought to see if I can write about it's mystery in the modern day... not like Christine, but it is... kinda.