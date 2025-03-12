In The Dark

Over the last week, Brisbane, Australia has been through the wringer with Tropical Cyclone Alfred. We're not in the usual position to get a Cyclone, so this was strange.



We were prepared for it, over-prepared, and

then it stalled!



And from Friday night onwards, we lost power in a lot of places. I lost power on Saturday morning, which came on later that night, while I slept. But I got off lucky. Some people still don't have power, there's still a lot of flooding, so many trees down, and property damage.

One of my friends lost power on Friday morning, and then her hot water system dropped into a sink hole under her house! This still isn't fixed! And she's still having cold showers.



Our shop's generators all failed, so there's no food, and people are fighting over toilet paper and long life milk.



But we're getting there...