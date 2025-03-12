Previous
In The Dark by mozette
Over the last week, Brisbane, Australia has been through the wringer with Tropical Cyclone Alfred. We're not in the usual position to get a Cyclone, so this was strange.

We were prepared for it, over-prepared, and
then it stalled!

And from Friday night onwards, we lost power in a lot of places. I lost power on Saturday morning, which came on later that night, while I slept. But I got off lucky. Some people still don't have power, there's still a lot of flooding, so many trees down, and property damage.
One of my friends lost power on Friday morning, and then her hot water system dropped into a sink hole under her house! This still isn't fixed! And she's still having cold showers.

Our shop's generators all failed, so there's no food, and people are fighting over toilet paper and long life milk.

But we're getting there...
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Babs ace
What a dreadful time you are having. Hope everything gets better soon.
March 12th, 2025  
Lynda Parker
@onewing well, when Alfred stalled everyone in Brisbane started complaining about how long it was taking for it to hit... jeez, it's mother nature, not an unruly child. And once it hit, people complained about how loud it was.. well, can't please everyone.
March 12th, 2025  
