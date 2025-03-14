Sign up
Previous
Photo 5548
Japanese Stain Removal
The last time my folks went to Japan, they must have picked up this roll-on stain remover.
How cool! It looks like deodorant.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5548
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
14th March 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
japanese
,
roll_on
Dorothy
ace
Funny, it does look like deodorant 😄
March 14th, 2025
