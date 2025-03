Preparing

Yes. Frankie is coming over today.



I was up nice and early this morning. I mowed the lawn, did the edges, got two loads of laundry done, ate breakfast, sorted out my wiring for the DVD player and turntable and stereo and amp... then saw it was going to rain! In came the laundry, out came the clothes horse. Most of it was dry, but the sheets were damp still.

Well, I pulled out Frankie's pillow, squeaky toy and well, it's past 10.:30am... and time for an ice coffee. I've finally sat down!