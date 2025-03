Free Little Library

I'm working on clearing out my home office. And I'm starting with the books. So the local little free library is going to get some great bookcrossing books from me.



This was a bit of an issue today, as the park it's located in was closed to car traffic, and I had to park two streets away! Due to the trees letting their branches go and downed trees from Cyclone Alfred, it was a good choice from the Logan City Council.