Schroedinger's Cat... by mozette
Photo 5553

Schroedinger's Cat...

...or teapot...

Is it half-full or half empty? Or is it full? Or is it empty?

Until I open it, I won't know...

(NB: no cats or teapots were harmed, poisoned or damaged for this experiment)
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

