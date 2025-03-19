Sign up
Previous
Photo 5553
Schroedinger's Cat...
...or teapot...
Is it half-full or half empty? Or is it full? Or is it empty?
Until I open it, I won't know...
(NB: no cats or teapots were harmed, poisoned or damaged for this experiment)
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
18th March 2025 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teapot
,
schroedinger's_cat
,
fiveplustwo-halffullhalfempty
