"Watson" Cat by mozette
Photo 5555

"Watson" Cat

Yesterday, at Lifeline, we received a collection of plushies of all sizes. When Luu pulled this guy out, I was smitten! He's got a Japanese name, but I'm calling him "Watson" Cat... for obvious reasons.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

Babs ace
He is gorgeous no wonder you took him home
March 21st, 2025  
