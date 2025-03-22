Previous
Music Is Life by mozette
Music Is Life

I love vinyl. And I've finally got my collection working.

It's great to enjoy music, isn't it?
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
