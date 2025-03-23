Previous
Sunday by mozette
Photo 5557

Sunday

Today, it's been a good day. First it rained for an hour or so. And I wandered what I was going to do in the garden with the rain... but it stopped.

So, after ACDC was finished, I washed the car, and then had a shower (that car was filthy), and now, I'm going to eat lunch and do some transcribing on the computer.

Tge sun is struggling to break through the clouds.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1522% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact