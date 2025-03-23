Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5557
Sunday
Today, it's been a good day. First it rained for an hour or so. And I wandered what I was going to do in the garden with the rain... but it stopped.
So, after ACDC was finished, I washed the car, and then had a shower (that car was filthy), and now, I'm going to eat lunch and do some transcribing on the computer.
Tge sun is struggling to break through the clouds.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5557
photos
20
followers
34
following
1522% complete
View this month »
5550
5551
5552
5553
5554
5555
5556
5557
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
23rd March 2025 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
weekend
,
vinyl
,
records
,
my_place
,
moondust
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close