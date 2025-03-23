Sunday

Today, it's been a good day. First it rained for an hour or so. And I wandered what I was going to do in the garden with the rain... but it stopped.



So, after ACDC was finished, I washed the car, and then had a shower (that car was filthy), and now, I'm going to eat lunch and do some transcribing on the computer.



Tge sun is struggling to break through the clouds.