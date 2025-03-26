Sign up
Previous
Photo 5560
Purple Day
Today is International Purple Day, the day is for Epilepsy.
So, wear this colour to commemorate people living with Epilepsy, it's a horrible brain disease.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Tags
me
,
purple
,
purple_day
,
my_place
,
colour_purple
