Purple Day by mozette
Photo 5560

Purple Day

Today is International Purple Day, the day is for Epilepsy.

So, wear this colour to commemorate people living with Epilepsy, it's a horrible brain disease.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
