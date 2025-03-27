Previous
Chestnut by mozette
Photo 5561

Chestnut

My folks' old china cabinets are a beautiful chestnut colour, and I love them.

And I love the sweet pooch sleeping in front of them too.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
