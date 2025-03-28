Sign up
Photo 5562
Dog-sitting
On this dreary, wet day here in Brisbane, I'm not at home. I'm at my Aunty Helen's place looking after this lovely - Shelby.
Since the family lost their other dog, Jett, Shelby has been missing her partner in crime. But she's settled down as a pet. Now, she's just a chilled out kind of pooch.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5562
photos
20
followers
34
following
1523% complete
5555
5556
5557
5558
5559
5560
5561
5562
Views
0
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
28th March 2025 11:15am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
rain
,
mother_nature
,
out_and_about
