Dog-sitting by mozette
Dog-sitting

On this dreary, wet day here in Brisbane, I'm not at home. I'm at my Aunty Helen's place looking after this lovely - Shelby.

Since the family lost their other dog, Jett, Shelby has been missing her partner in crime. But she's settled down as a pet. Now, she's just a chilled out kind of pooch.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
