Rain by mozette
Photo 5563

Rain

It's been raining a lot lately here in Brisbane.

It's flooding out west, and this, after tropical Cyclone Alfred.

It's so good to see all this rain.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

Babs ace
Hope you don't get flooding again. It has just started raining here too.
March 28th, 2025  
