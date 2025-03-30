The Year of the Piano

Yesterday was the day of the piano, as it was the 88th day of the year. And seeing pianos have 88 keys, it plays out well.Well, the ABC here in Australia has a campaign running for pop-up pianos. These are the ones you see around train stations, shopping centres and other sheltered places in you towns and cities. These pianos aren't bought, they're donated.I'm donating mine. And the call out to send them out went out yesterday. If you're within Australia, and would love to have a pop-up piano in your town, go to the link below and fill it out. My 1930s Paling & Co Victor will be on the list.