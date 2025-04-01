Sign up
Previous
Photo 5566
Out Of Sorts
Yesterday I was at my folks new home, helping them unpack.
Dad wanted to throw everything out.
Mum wanted to take her time.
I opened every box.
And we found everything they've been searching for, and replaced because in the move, my brother stacked boxes in the garage willy-nilly and didn't write was on them.
So, I'm going to be getting new pots and pans soon, get rid of my old ones.
Meanwhile, Frankie was hiding from us because he thought my folks were moving again... poor little guy.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
SM-A505YN
31st March 2025 10:50am
moving
frankie
unpacking
