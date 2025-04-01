Out Of Sorts

Yesterday I was at my folks new home, helping them unpack.



Dad wanted to throw everything out.



Mum wanted to take her time.



I opened every box.



And we found everything they've been searching for, and replaced because in the move, my brother stacked boxes in the garage willy-nilly and didn't write was on them.



So, I'm going to be getting new pots and pans soon, get rid of my old ones.



Meanwhile, Frankie was hiding from us because he thought my folks were moving again... poor little guy.