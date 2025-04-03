Vandalism

At around 10pm last night I was about to head off to bed, when I heard a huge thump, and smash! Then glass landing! I raced around and unlocked my car port door and knocked on my neighbour's door asking if he'd heard it... as I turned I saw another neighbour walk past with his bin and he looked down at glass on the ground... that's when I realised it was outside my place.



I pulled out my phone and looked at the security camera footage to see two big guys throwing something at my house!



My bedroom outside still window was smashed, but the sliding one wasn't. But it copped a mark on it. I found a white mark on the sliding window.



The police were called, as were my landlord and the body corporate. But no 24 hour glass place wanted to come out to fix it... yeah 24 hour glass repair service, sure... so I'm here at home with a broken window.