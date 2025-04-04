Previous
Fixed by mozette
Photo 5569

Fixed

But I'm not great.
I still feel unsafe in my own home after this.

I probably will for some time.

So, today, I went out - forced myself to go - and felt a little better, but not by much.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1525% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact