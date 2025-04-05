Sign up
Photo 5570
Just A Girl...
A friend, Kerry, gave this beautiful mug to me. It was designed by her. She knows purple is my favourite colour and that I love books - and yes, I pretty much have a book cave... so funny!
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Tags
books
,
tea
,
mugs
,
my_place
