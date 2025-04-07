Previous
Planning Gone Askew by mozette
Photo 5572

Planning Gone Askew

Well by this time in the year, I've clipped back this plant. But my health has other ideas.

My left arm is aching where the skin cancer needs removal. So, I'm going to get my friends to help me this year.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1526% complete

