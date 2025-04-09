Previous
Douglas Adams' Mindset by mozette
Douglas Adams' Mindset

I loved how this man thought. He wrote the hilarious 'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: the trilogy in four parts'. Read the book first, then watch the movie... the first rendition... it's funnier.

He had great ideas about life.

Theme: advice
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
