Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5574
Douglas Adams' Mindset
I loved how this man thought. He wrote the hilarious 'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: the trilogy in four parts'. Read the book first, then watch the movie... the first rendition... it's funnier.
He had great ideas about life.
Theme: advice
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5574
photos
20
followers
34
following
1527% complete
View this month »
5567
5568
5569
5570
5571
5572
5573
5574
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
writers
,
fiveplustwo-advice
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close