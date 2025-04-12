Previous
Tolkien by mozette
Tolkien

This man gave us Lord of the Rings, Hobbits, and a dragon called Smaug... with a brilliant quest about 9 rings - and 1 ring to bind them all.

He died in 1973, a great loss to us all. But what a legacy he left us!

12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
