This Is True.
This Is True.

I'm a writer, and this is very true.

I have so much written down on paper, and in my computer, which hasn't seen the light of day, and I can't get of it because I might need it one day.

It's intellectual property hoarding, and it's amazing how much space it takes up.
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
