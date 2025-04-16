Annie Shandon Inn

Over 20 years ago, when I was searching for a job, I was a part-time cleaner here. I worked 3 days a week in this 3-storey hostel. It was very hard work, changing beds, vacumming, doing laundry, running up and down stairs, cleaning bathrooms and all of it in an awful, uniform which didn't breath.

It would take me about 5 hours to clean about 12 rooms and I'd have one break in there somewhere.

It lasted only 3 weeks, and I wasn't told when it was finished, I showed up for my shift one day, and the person I had filled in for had come back from holidays and the supervisor said 'yep, she's back. You're not needed anymore. Go away.' I said they still had to pay me. After they did, I was practically shoved out the door.



Yeah, I never wanted to be a cleaner again. Not that it was hard, but I was treated badly. Nowadays I'd have more rights.