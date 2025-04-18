Third Time Around

Yesterday I was in the Brisbane Private Hospital for day surgery to get a BCC removed from my left elbow.



This one was removed about 10 years ago by a plastic surgeon, then a few months ago a GP took it out. And last night, another plastic surgeon poked at it again.



It had been sneaky, and begun to eat into the muscle. So, it was making it difficult for me to grip and pick up anything.



So, I'll be off my feet for a few weeks until I get my strength back in my arm again. Which means I'm off work at Lifeline as well.