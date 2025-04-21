Previous
Easter Monday by mozette
Photo 5586

Easter Monday

It's a beautiful day.

I took Frankie for a walk nice and early. And saw they were organising the Anzac Memorial, which is in a few days. By then I'll be back home.

If you look closely, you can see the front garden of my folks place is decorated for Easter.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact