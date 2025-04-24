Sign up
Photo 5589
Autumn
The change in season has definitely shown up.
It's cooler at night, warm during the day. And now it's raining again.
Yep, Autumn is definitely here in Brisbane.
24th April 2025
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Tags
brisbane
autumn
seasons
my_garden
Babs
Turned cooler here today too
April 24th, 2025
