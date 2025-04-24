Previous
Autumn by mozette
Autumn

The change in season has definitely shown up.

It's cooler at night, warm during the day. And now it's raining again.

Yep, Autumn is definitely here in Brisbane.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Babs ace
Turned cooler here today too
April 24th, 2025  
