Previous
Photo 5590
Lest We Forget
Today is ANZAC Day. I was up at 4.15am to ready myself for the Dawn Service.
As the services started in Sydney, it really started raining heavily here in Brisbane.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5590
photos
20
followers
34
following
5583
5584
5585
5586
5587
5588
5589
5590
Tags
me
,
anzac_day
,
my_place
