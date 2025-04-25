Previous
Lest We Forget by mozette
Lest We Forget

Today is ANZAC Day. I was up at 4.15am to ready myself for the Dawn Service.

As the services started in Sydney, it really started raining heavily here in Brisbane.
Lynda Parker

