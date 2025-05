Lights On Dusk

When Cyclone Alfred hit, I cut all my lights in my garden.



It's been a while, and I'm getting them back on. This first set are working. I did buy a 750 light set, but the minute I opened them they tangled immediately, kind of like a Griswold Christmas style tangle. And the more I tried to untangle, the worse they got.



So, back to Bunnings they went!