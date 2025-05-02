Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5597
And The There Were Two
I scored another water tank from a neighbour.
After getting more bessa bricks, and wrapping the second one up, and getting mosquito mesh, I had everything I needed to have another take ready to collect water.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5597
photos
21
followers
35
following
1533% complete
View this month »
5590
5591
5592
5593
5594
5595
5596
5597
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
1st May 2025 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
,
water_tank
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close