And The There Were Two by mozette
And The There Were Two

I scored another water tank from a neighbour.

After getting more bessa bricks, and wrapping the second one up, and getting mosquito mesh, I had everything I needed to have another take ready to collect water.
2nd May 2025

Lynda Parker

@mozette
