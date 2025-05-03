Previous
Winter Crops by mozette
Winter Crops

Inside my fernhouse I've planted out my crops for winter.

Cherry tomatoes
Beans
Alpine strawberries
Two types of capsicums
Sweet potatoes
Spinach
Basil

And outside in the garden:

Ginger
Mint

I love a garden I can eat from.
3rd May 2025

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
