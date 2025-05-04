Previous
May the Fourth Be With You by mozette
Photo 5599

May the Fourth Be With You

Yes, it's Star Wars Day. I'm a big fan of the original movie franchise.

Mum bought me this set of Russian Dolls from Russia while overseas a few years ago now. Aren't they the cutest? There's everyone there, from Darth Vadar, to the Sith Lord.
