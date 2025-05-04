Sign up
Previous
Photo 5599
May the Fourth Be With You
Yes, it's Star Wars Day. I'm a big fan of the original movie franchise.
Mum bought me this set of Russian Dolls from Russia while overseas a few years ago now. Aren't they the cutest? There's everyone there, from Darth Vadar, to the Sith Lord.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5599
Tags
star_wars
,
my_place
