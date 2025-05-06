Previous
All Curled Up by mozette
Photo 5601

All Curled Up

I had just arrived back home from fruit and vegetable shopping when Dad called me asking if I minded looking after Frankie for a while.

Well, of course not.

He'd been at the vets getting a few things looked at, and Dad needed to get a hair cut and buy some groceries too. But he couldn't leave the poor little guy in the car for a long time.

Besides, Frankie loves being here. He's got his own pillow, and enjoys being around me too.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact