Photo 5601
All Curled Up
I had just arrived back home from fruit and vegetable shopping when Dad called me asking if I minded looking after Frankie for a while.
Well, of course not.
He'd been at the vets getting a few things looked at, and Dad needed to get a hair cut and buy some groceries too. But he couldn't leave the poor little guy in the car for a long time.
Besides, Frankie loves being here. He's got his own pillow, and enjoys being around me too.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
frankie
,
my_place
,
chilling_out
