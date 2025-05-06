All Curled Up

I had just arrived back home from fruit and vegetable shopping when Dad called me asking if I minded looking after Frankie for a while.



Well, of course not.



He'd been at the vets getting a few things looked at, and Dad needed to get a hair cut and buy some groceries too. But he couldn't leave the poor little guy in the car for a long time.



Besides, Frankie loves being here. He's got his own pillow, and enjoys being around me too.