Today...
Today...

The weather is beginning to cool down. This means that at night it's getting nicer to sleep, and the daytime temperatures are lovely and not sweltering.

I do love Autumn/Winter in Australia, it a great time. Okay, things in the garden slow down, but I do as well. Which isn't a bad thing.

Today, I did the second part of shopping. Yesterday I went fruit and vegetable shopping. Today, it was for groceries.
I use cloth bags as grocery bags, and wash them every time I go shopping. It's so much better for the environment and easier on tge hip pocket in a lot of ways. I also use cloth napkins and proper handkerchiefs. I rarely use tissues - and my use of tissues have gone from 2 boxes a month to two boxes every year. That's huge for me - cost wise.

Right now I'm working on my Grandpa's diaries, listening to jazz streaming it off the internet. It's a beautiful day here in Brisbane Australia.
Lynda Parker

