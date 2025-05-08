Previous
My Grandparent's Grave by mozette
My Grandparent's Grave

My grandparents were cremated and they were pit into a niche in the crematorium on Nursery Road.

Grandpa was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
