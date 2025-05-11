Previous
Mother's Day by mozette
Mother's Day

Today, it's Mother's Day. I'm spending time at my folks new place with Mum.

I brought with me home made pancakes with fruit and we had coffee. And were having fish and chips for lunch.

It's been raining a lot over the last few days, and today as well. But it's been a great day.
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
