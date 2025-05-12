Previous
The Rains of May by mozette
The Rains of May

It's been raining so much, my back lawn is mud.

But it's also getting cold.

I've been preparing my house for when the ABC come to collect the piano.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
