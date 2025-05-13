Previous
Next
Piano #1 by mozette
Photo 5608

Piano #1

I'm preparing my Grandmother's piano for donation later this month.

Today, I moved the furniture and polished it, polished the brass fittings and it's glowing after 2 hours.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact