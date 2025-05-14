Previous
Piano #2 by mozette
Photo 5609

Piano #2

I love the inside of the lid. It's the calligraphy of it carved into it then the inlay that is beautiful.

It's these little things I'm going to miss.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact