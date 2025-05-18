Sign up
Previous
Photo 5613
Inspirational Words
I have this little black board on my fridge that I write affirmations on every few months.
Yesterday, I changed it to this.
I don't copy from the internet, authors or anyone. I think them up myself.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
affirmations
,
my_place
