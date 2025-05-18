Previous
Inspirational Words
Inspirational Words

I have this little black board on my fridge that I write affirmations on every few months.

Yesterday, I changed it to this.

I don't copy from the internet, authors or anyone. I think them up myself.
Lynda Parker

