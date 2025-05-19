Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5614
Joining Me
I'm minding Frankie today.
But first, I went and did a top up shop before Dad showed up with him.
He followed me up to my office, couldn't get comfy so I grabbed him his blankets from my room, and an old hair towel and he's happily snoozing now.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5614
photos
22
followers
36
following
1538% complete
View this month »
5607
5608
5609
5610
5611
5612
5613
5614
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
19th May 2025 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frankie
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close