Previous
Joining Me by mozette
Photo 5614

Joining Me

I'm minding Frankie today.

But first, I went and did a top up shop before Dad showed up with him.

He followed me up to my office, couldn't get comfy so I grabbed him his blankets from my room, and an old hair towel and he's happily snoozing now.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact