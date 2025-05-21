Previous
Venician Glass by mozette
Venician Glass

While working at Lifeline, I've found some amazing stuff.

At the Springwood Lifeline Mini-superstore, I found this lovely piece in the Big Blue Bin at the back because it has a chip. I loved it, offered to buy it, but was told it was junk.

It had a chip off it... but it's unnoticeable. So it's mine now.
Lynda Parker

