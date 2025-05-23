Previous
All Healed Up by mozette
All Healed Up

My left elbow is all healed up.

Such a pity it's going to be reopened on 27th June to get more cancer out.

But it's better to get it now than later next year when I'm more sick from it.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Lesley ace
Definitely! Stay on top of it.
May 23rd, 2025  
