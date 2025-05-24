Previous
Yesterday by mozette
Photo 5619

Yesterday

While my folks were out and about doing their shopping for the house, I was looking after Frankie and transcribing my Grandpa's diaries onto computer.

A good afternoon.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1539% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact