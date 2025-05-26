Sign up
Photo 5621
Autumn in Australia
The days are getting cooler and the nights more comfortable to sleep.
The frangipanni are losing theirs leaves, as our gardens go into hibernation for our brief yet cold winter.
It's going to be a busy time for me... donating my grandmother's piano, getting my arm operated on again, cleaning out my office still... but it's going to be good.
For once, the garden doesn't really need a lot done to it.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Lynda Parker
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
25th May 2025 9:22am
Exif
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
