Autumn in Australia

The days are getting cooler and the nights more comfortable to sleep.



The frangipanni are losing theirs leaves, as our gardens go into hibernation for our brief yet cold winter.



It's going to be a busy time for me... donating my grandmother's piano, getting my arm operated on again, cleaning out my office still... but it's going to be good.



For once, the garden doesn't really need a lot done to it.