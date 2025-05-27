Axis Mundi

I've got a large number of unfinished paintings, and I've had a great idea about them. They're not separate entities, they're part of a bigger piece called the Axis Mundi.



The Axis Mundi is our own individual roads that lead us to our version of Heaven, which is anything we want it to be. How we get there is an individual journey.



I thought making an enormous contribution to the art world called this, showing what I think would be my own Axis Mundi would be a great challenge... and it'll take years to do, as it's a journey within itself.



This piece is the bottom painting of the end part of the journey... I think it's best to start at the end of the journey than the beginning, then I know how to work the rest if them into each other.