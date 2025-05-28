Sign up
Previous
Photo 5623
Collector's Item
My folks have had this signed 45 for a long time.
Dad got this at a pub get together where this artist was playing. He signed the record to my Dad.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
5623
photos
23
followers
36
following
5616
5617
5618
5619
5620
5621
5622
5623
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
28th May 2025 1:40pm
Tags
vinyl
,
records
,
signed
